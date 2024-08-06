Former East Bay swim team president arraigned after allegedly stealing $50K from nonprofit

The former president of Alameda Gators Swim Team was arraigned Monday morning in Oakland after being accused of stealing $50,000 from the nonprofit.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The former president of an East Bay youth swim team was arraigned Monday morning in Oakland after being accused of stealing from the team.

Sarah New, 45, faces three felony counts of embezzlement for stealing more than $50,000.

New refused to comment on the charges after exiting the courtroom Monday morning.

Prosecutors say the theft happened over several months while New worked for the Alameda Gators Swim Team.

The money was discovered missing after New was fired.

If convicted, she faces up to nine years in prison.