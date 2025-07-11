Former Beatle, Paul McCartney, is heading back out on tour

Paul McCartney has announced a brand new U.S. tour spanning summer and fall dates.

Paul McCartney may be 83, but he doesn't sound ready to retire.

The former Beatle is heading back out on the road.

McCartney's Got Back Tour is an extension of his 2022 tour of the same name, which was the last time he performed across the US. The 19-date North American will kick off September 29 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

It will then travel to stadiums and arenas in multiple cities, including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville and Montreal in Québec, Canada.

The following are the scheduled dates:

September 29 - Palm Desert, Calif. - Acrisure Arena

October 4 - Las Vegas, Nev. - Allegiant Stadium

October 7 - Albuquerque, N.M. - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 - Denver, Colo. - Coors Field

October 14 - Des Moines, Iowa - Casey's Center

October 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. - U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

October 29 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

November 2 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

November 3 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

November 6 - Nashville, Tenn. - The Pinnacle

November 8 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

November 11 - Pittsburgh, Penn. - PPG Paints Arena

November 14 - Buffalo, N.Y. - KeyBank Center

November 17 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Bell Centre

November 18 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Bell Centre

November 21 - Hamilton, Ontario, Canada - TD Coliseum

November 24 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

November 25 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

The presale for tickets starts July 15 at 10:00 AM locally. Preregistration is available on the tour's site. Ticketmaster will also have tickets for the tour.

