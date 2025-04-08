Former SJ councilmember Omar Torres pleads no contest to child sex abuse charges

Disgraced former San Jose councilmember Omar Torres pleaded no contest to child molestation charges on the same day as an election to replace him.

Disgraced former San Jose councilmember Omar Torres pleaded no contest to child molestation charges on the same day as an election to replace him.

Disgraced former San Jose councilmember Omar Torres pleaded no contest to child molestation charges on the same day as an election to replace him.

Disgraced former San Jose councilmember Omar Torres pleaded no contest to child molestation charges on the same day as an election to replace him.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Disgraced former San Jose councilmember Omar Torres pleaded no contest on Tuesday to child molestation charges.

The plea was announced by the Santa Clara County district attorney.

MORE: San Jose Councilmember Omar Torres charged with sexual assault of minor

Torres resigned from his seat in November after being arrested on charges of lewd acts with a child, oral copulation of a minor and sodomy of a child.

Tuesday is election day in San Jose to replace Torres as representative for District 3. Only people there are voting.

The district includes downtown, the convention center, and San Jose State. There are seven candidates on the ballot.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.