Fremont passes controversial homeless ban that also prohibits 'aiding' or 'abetting' camps

On Tuesday, Fremont city council members voted to approve an ordinance that makes it illegal for encampments to be on most public property.

On Tuesday, Fremont city council members voted to approve an ordinance that makes it illegal for encampments to be on most public property.

On Tuesday, Fremont city council members voted to approve an ordinance that makes it illegal for encampments to be on most public property.

On Tuesday, Fremont city council members voted to approve an ordinance that makes it illegal for encampments to be on most public property.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A controversial plan to address homelessness in Fremont is moving forward.

After hours of debate and public comment, the City Council voted late Monday night to approve the proposal that bans people from camping on public property.

In the five-hour meeting, council members voted five to one to pass this ban on homeless camps.

PREVIOUS: Fremont to vote on controversial homeless ban that also prohibits 'aiding' or 'abetting' camps

The homeless camp ban on public property also includes a clause prohibiting "aiding or abetting" homeless encampments, which had some nonprofits worried they could be arrested just for handing out food or water.

Council clarified Monday night that the ordinance does not give the city authority to arrest anyone providing supplies to the homeless unless what they give out is a material shelter to aid in their camping on public property.

That includes things like a tent or any make-shift shelter supplies.

MORE: Fremont residents calling for action on solutions to homelessness, parked RVs

That clarification is what actually swayed some of the council members to accept the ordinance as written.

"It says that you can't camp on public property and that you cannot store your property on public property so those are the violating acts," Fremont City Attorney Rafael Alvarado Jr. said. "...So if you aid and abet those acts, then you could be subject to penalty under this ordinance."

People who oppose the ban spoke out, saying it is not solving anything.

"This is not a solution, we have no solution with this, all we're doing is moving them around, moving them from place to place," Thaddeus Sprinkles-DeBacker said.

The pushback to this ban also came from nonprofits like Abode Services, a homeless and housing services agency working across eight Bay Area counties.

They say this is the most encompassing, strictest ban they've seen so far, giving police complete authority.

Any violations of this ordinance could result in six months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, or both.