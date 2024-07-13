Fremont police looking for missing 3-year-old girl

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Fremont police are trying to locate a missing 3-year-old girl whose father died Friday.

Authorities say Ellie Lorenzo was last seen Thursday at 6 p.m. with her father at the Casa Arroyo Apartments on Rancho Arroyo Parkway in Fremont.

She's 3' 6" tall and weighs 45 pounds, according to her mother.

According to the child's mom, the 3-year-old was supposed to be returned Friday night per a custody agreement but she was informed that the girl's father was found dead in a nearby city and Ellie was missing.

Anyone with information, please call Fremont police at (510) 790-6800 option 3. In an emergency please call 911.

