Police responding to active shooter at Florida State University | LIVE

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

A shooting has taken place at Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to law enforcement sources.

Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

The FBI is assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

