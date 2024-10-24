FX's new show 'Say Nothing' tells a story of murder and memory

LOS ANGELES -- FX's new limited series "Say Nothing," based on the New York Times best-seller by Patrick Radden Keefe, will premiere with nine episodes this November on Hulu.

The show is based on a true story and tells a "gripping story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland during The Troubles," according to the studio.

It spans four decades, opening with "the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again."

"Say Nothing" "explores the extremes some people will go to in the name of their beliefs, the way a deeply divided society can suddenly tip over into armed conflict, the long shadow of radical violence for all affected, and the emotional and psychological costs of a code of silence," as it follows the story of various Irish Republican Army (IRA) members.

The trailer opens on the IRA as they gather weapons for an armed robbery. Dressed as nuns, the female IRA members successfully pull off the heist. "This is just the beginning," the members say.

"The series stars Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, young women who became potent symbols of radical politics. Anthony Boyle stars as Brendan Hughes, a charismatic but conflicted military strategist, and Josh Finan stars as Gerry Adams, a leading political operator who would go on to negotiate peace and has always denied having any involvement with the IRA. Maxine Peake stars as Older Dolours Price."

"Say Nothing" begins streaming with nine episodes, Thursday, November 14 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks, Hulu and this ABC station