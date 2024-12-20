FX's 'Say Nothing' shines a spotlight on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict

Based on the 2018 novel, 'Say Nothing' shines a spotlight on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict

Based on the 2018 novel, FX's newest drama "Say Nothing" shines a light on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Based on the 2018 novel, FX's newest drama "Say Nothing" shines a light on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Based on the 2018 novel, FX's newest drama "Say Nothing" shines a light on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Based on the 2018 novel, FX's newest drama "Say Nothing" shines a light on Northern Ireland during the Troubles conflict. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

Based on the 2018 Patrick Radden Keefe novel of the same name, FX's newest drama "Say Nothing" shines a spotlight on Belfast, Ireland during the Troubles conflict, which took place from the 1960s to 1998.

The series follows Dolours and Marian Price, sisters who were heavily involved in the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

"Say Nothing" also goes deep into the people known as the Disappeared and the high-profile murder of Jean McConville, a mother of ten who was swiftly taken from her home in 1972 by the IRA.

Growing up in Northern Ireland, executive producer and director, Michael Lennox said he grew up hearing all the stories about the Troubles and even Jean McConville saying, "before I read the book I thought I knew the story. I had heard of Dolours. I have heard the McConville story... but not to any level of depth of a connection to it."

Joshua Zetumer, Executive Producer and creator of "Say Nothing" tells On The Red Carpet what he hopes the audience gets from watching, "it was really just trying to get at what it felt to be young and alive and swept up in something... The Troubles are a violent, horrific period for so many people who lived through them."

There are many people in Belfast who are still looking for answers as to what happened to their loved ones. Lennox also adds, "when representing real people and real events and complex events, (with) people still trying to process it and there's thousands of people still wanting to process that and can't."

The series stars Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Maxine Peake, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan and Judith Roddy.

"Say Nothing" is currently streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.