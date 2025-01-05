Gabi Butler on 'Dancing with the Stars' rumors and judging 'Miss America'

Gabi Butler joins Miss America 2025 judging panel and dishes on the rumors of her joining "Dancing With The Stars'

Gabi Butler won the Cheerleading World Championships twice, in 2013 and 2014. She then gained international attention after appearing in Netflix's 'Cheer' docuseries. She has a popular YouTube channel and massive following on social media.

In 2022, she took her talents to WWE, entering the world of professional wrestling.

Now, She is trying something else new. She will be one of the five celebrity judges that select Miss America 2025.

"I'm a little nervous because this is my first Miss America thing I've ever done," she told On The Red Carpet.

She explained what she was looking for in a Miss America. "Personally, a good-hearted girl," she explained. "A beautiful face is one thing but to have a good heart too, I think that is what matters."

On The Red Carpet asked Butler about all the "Dancing with the Stars" rumors. She responded, "Potentially, I might be doing 'Dancing with the Stars.' I'm waiting on somebody to contact me. I'm ready to go."