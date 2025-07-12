Giants star Rafael Devers dealing with disk injury in back

SAN FRANCISCO --Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers is dealing with a disk injury in his lower back that has limited his production since joining his new club.

Manager Bob Melvin is hopeful Devers won't require a stint on the injured list given the upcoming time off for the All-Star break.

Devers has begun anti-inflammatory medication for the irritation symptoms he is experiencing and is playing through the issue. He underwent an MRI exam Thursday.

"He went on some medication, feels a little bit better today. We'll see how he responds to that," Melvin said Friday. "I'm glad we got the MRI done so we know what's going on."

Acquired last month from the Red Sox, Devers entered the series opener Friday against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers batting .245 with 23 strikeouts, four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over his past 14 games dating to June 26. He was hitting .261 with 17 homers and 67 RBIs overall.

The Giants took on Devers' mega contract when they traded for him June 15 to boost their offense after the slugger made it known he didn't want to play first base for Boston. But he arrived in the Bay Area insisting he would do anything asked of him to help San Francisco win.

A three-time All-Star, Devers signed a $313.5 million, 10-year contract with the Red Sox in 2023.

On Friday, he was in the lineup as DH batting third. He isn't ready to play the field, including first base, where he has been doing regular fielding work.

"He feels it mostly running, probably a little bit at the plate, but not as much as when he's running bases," Melvin said. "I think with the break hopefully [ he'll be OK ] . I think he's been playing through it for a little bit, basically since he's been here. It's the reason he's not out in the field right now."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.