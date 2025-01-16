'GMA' kicks off 'SoCal Strong' to help those affected by Los Angeles wildfires

LOS ANGELES -- "Good Morning America" will broadcast live from Southern California on Friday as part of ABC News' expanded "SoCal Strong" wildfire coverage.

The relief effort to support Los Angles-area communities impacted by the devastating wildfires will be focused on driving recovery, rebuilding and resilience and highlighting ways that viewers can support local organizations helping SoCal families rebuild their lives.

"GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan and chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, will broadcast live from various locations across Southern California.

Chief national correspondent Matt Gutman and correspondent and ABC News Live anchor Kayna Whitworth, who have been covering the fires since last week, will also join the coverage.

In addition to highlighting the many communities that were impacted, there will be live musical performances during "GMA" on Friday. Singer Aloe Blacc will perform his song "Shine (Aurora)" and children's choir The High Notes will perform their original song "The Light in Me, the Light in You."

Tune into "Good Morning America" on Friday, Jan. 17, as ABC News and ABC owned stations kick off "SoCal Strong" (#SoCalStrong) coverage in support of Los Angeles-area communities amid the devastating wildfires. Coverage continues across ABC News programs and platforms.

