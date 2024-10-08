We go behind-the-scenes of 'High Potential' for hidden secrets

The stars of "High Potential" reveal some on-set secrets. The hit new series airs Tuesdays on ABC.

The stars of "High Potential" reveal some on-set secrets. The hit new series airs Tuesdays on ABC.

The stars of "High Potential" reveal some on-set secrets. The hit new series airs Tuesdays on ABC.

The stars of "High Potential" reveal some on-set secrets. The hit new series airs Tuesdays on ABC.

LOS ANGELES -- On "High Potential," Kaitlin Olson's character Morgan's exceptional mind works overtime to find the hidden clues police detectives miss to solve crimes.

On The Red Carpet took that premise to the set of the hit ABC show to find fun things that viewers might not see.

For example, the set design team had a great time with the names on the precinct mailboxes, adding E. (Elvis) Presley, R. (Robert) DeNiro and C. Cox (we're not sure if this is Courteney or Charlie).

Olson's character is a walking Easter egg. "My nails and eyeliner color change every episode," she revealed.

Javicia Leslie, who plays Daphne, showed On The Red Carpet her desk at the precinct and revealed that the lollipop cup has a personal touch to it. The photo on it is her actual dog!

"We did this for the pilot and kinda kept it for the actual show," Leslie said.

She also admitted to keeping things inside the drawer to help her remember her lines.

Deniz Akdeniz, who plays Oz, sits across from Leslie in the precinct.

"Usually it's messier than this," Akdeniz admitted. "There's usually just stuff everywhere because Oz lives in the chaos of his own little domain."

Oz has pictures on his desk as well, including one of a group of people bowling. "This is Oz's closest friends (sic), but he doesn't want to be in the photo," Akdenez explained jokingly. We think.

"Why wouldn't he want to be in the photo? It was a great bowling day, apparently," Akdeniz laughed.

What other Easter eggs are around the "High Potential set? Daniel Sunjata told On The Red Carpet that viewers should keep their eyes peeled.

"I'll tell the audience to really pay attention, zoom in on every little detail to see if you can catch one of those," he said.

"High Potential" airs Tuesdays at 10pm EST/ 9pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.