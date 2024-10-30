Here's an exclusive sneak peek at this week's "The Golden Bachelorette." Watch Wednesdays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'The Golden Bachelorette' exclusive sneak peek: Joan talks red flags! Here's an exclusive sneak peek at this week's "The Golden Bachelorette." Watch Wednesdays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'The Golden Bachelorette' exclusive sneak peek: Joan talks red flags! Here's an exclusive sneak peek at this week's "The Golden Bachelorette." Watch Wednesdays at 8p|7c on ABC.

'The Golden Bachelorette' exclusive sneak peek: Joan talks red flags! Here's an exclusive sneak peek at this week's "The Golden Bachelorette." Watch Wednesdays at 8p|7c on ABC.

TAHITI -- Ahead of overnight dates in Tahiti, On The Red Carpet is getting an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of "The Golden Bachelorette."

Our golden gal Joan is seen on a yacht and is greeted by her pal Nancy, who was also a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor."

The two hug as Joan tells her "I need you."

As the ladies sit down to talk, Joan tells Nancy who is left: Guy, Pascal and Chock. Nancy asks if there are any red flags among the final three. Joan's response is "I think the only red flag is my heart, that it just has to let love in."

Joan has been vocal all season long that the journey has not been easy for her. She has often thought of her late husband John and told the men and viewers that she felt guilty for trying to move on. She always wants to honor his memory.

Nancy tells Joan to follow her heart and says, "You'll make the right decision."

And she tells viewers, "You can see that hope and she deserves this."

You can see the full clip above.

Tahiti will be where Joan goes on her "Fantasy Suite" overnight dates with her three remaining men. She told On The Red Carpet this episode will not be like previous seasons. There will be no beds in the fantasy suites, she wants to use the time to have those private conversations to really figure out who fits best in her life and vice versa.

"You have to figure out, okay, so are we going to travel back and forth to each other? Do you have the resources to do that? Like what life is going to look like on a day-to-day basis or a month-to-month basis," she said.

"And then you can start thinking long term. And that's when you talk finances, you talk families... you know, your long-term plan for life. You know, where you want to travel, what your bucket list looks like. And you do have all those conversations. And I had all of those with every single one of them."

We'll have to see how those conversations pan out.

"The Golden Bachelorette" airs Wednesdays at 8pm EST 7pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

You can also hear episode recaps and interviews with your favorite members of Bachelor Nation on Playing The Field: A Bachelor Podcast.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.

