NTSB identifies several Bay Area bridges in need of evaluation for vulnerabilities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that operators of dozens of bridges, some here in the Bay Area, need to determine if they could withstand being struck by a ship.

This announcement comes one year after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland.

The NTSB said the State of Maryland never ran a risk calculation on the Francis Scott Key Bridge - if it had, it would have been aware of the potential dangers.

There are guidelines set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials that were established in 1991.

The NTSB pointed out that many of the bridges that are on its list of locations that need to be checked were built long before 1991.

"The remaining 68 bridges that have not undergone a vulnerability assessment based on recent vessel traffic have an unknown level of risk of collapse from a vessel collision. Which is why we're recommending that those 30 bridge owners take action now," said NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy.

In the Bay Area, the NTSB identified the following bridges need risk assessment.

Golden Gate Bridge



Richmond-San Rafael Bridge



San Mateo Bridge



Antioch Bridge



Carquinez Bridge



Benicia-Martinez Bridge

So the only bridges NOT deemed to be potentially at risk are the Bay Bridge and Dumbarton Bridge.

ABC7 News spoke to John Goodwin with the MTC about whether or not there should be concern here.

"There is a nonzero chance that some disaster like what happened in Baltimore last year could happen at other locations around the Bay Area," said Goodwin. "We're doing a risk assessment of all the Bay Area bridges right now because there are new factors to consider. The size of ships has grown tremendously."

Goodwin pointed to two past incidents involving the Bay Bridge, most notably in 2007 when it was sideswiped by the Cosco Busan. The fenders on the bridge were damaged and fuel spilled into the Bay.

The Bay Bridge is going to be getting a new rubber fender to upgrade its protection system.