Warriors' Stephen Curry becomes 1st player in NBA to make 4,000 3-pointers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Stephen Curry became the first player to reach 4,000 3-pointers made in a career, extending the Golden State Warriors superstar's record to the milestone number on Thursday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Curry entered the game against Portland needing two 3-pointers to reach 4,000 and he reached the mark after hitting a 3 with 8:19 left in the first quarter.

"It's a clear milestone threshold," Curry told ESPN before he reached 4,000 3-pointers made. "A number that I didn't think about, that it was realistic even from 2,974, which is a number that means the most because that was the record at the time.

"It's beyond my wildest dreams to push a record that far."

Curry passed Ray Allen's previous record of 2,973 made 3-pointers at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14, 2021. Curry turns 37 on March 14 and is currently in his 16th season.

"It's just such an obscene number," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told ESPN of Curry reaching 4,000 3-pointers. "It's hard to even comprehend and who knows, maybe it'll be broken someday.

"... (But) it's beyond the numbers. It's the fluidity and the grace. Yes, it's the audacity (to take some of the Curry 3's), but it's also the emotion and the beauty of it all. It's mesmerizing. You see his movement on the floor. He's like a ballerina out there. You're not just watching sports, you're watching art."

The superstar says he isn't sure how far he can take his record. LA Clippers star James Harden currently is second all-time behind Curry with 3,120 3-pointers made.

"I don't know how many more I got after that," Curry told ESPN. "Keep pushing it to as far as I can. I think it's one of those things that just puts into perspective just how the game has changed and I've been able to be a part of that."

Curry owns several 3-point records, including the two longest streaks for most consecutive regular-season games with at least one made 3-pointer at 268 straight games and 157 consecutive games, respectively.