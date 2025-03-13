Gov. Newsom finds surprising common ground with influential MAGA voices in new podcast

There's also speculation the governor is trying to appeal to more moderate, centrist voters for a potential national election.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The same Gov. Gavin Newsom who was one of the leading voices of Democratic resistance during Trump's first administration is now using his platform to find common ground with some of the most influential provocateurs of the far-right.

In a new episode Wednesday of "This is Gavin Newsom," the California governor hosted arguably one of the most critical architects of the MAGA movement, Steve Bannon.

The hourlong discussion was full of friendly sparring, moments of more heated policy debate and a few points of surprising common ground.

When launching the new podcast at the end of February, the Democratic governor said his goal is to "debate without demeaning" and engage in open dialogue with more people with opposing viewpoints.

His first round of guests includes Charlie Kirk, a conservative influencer who leads the youth organization Turning Point USA; Michael Savage, a conservative commentator and longtime San Francisco resident; and Bannon.

One standout moment in Wednesday's episode included when Bannon agreed with Newsom about concerns about Elon Musk's growing power in the federal government. Bannon has called Musk a "parasitic illegal immigrant."

"We may share some commonality in terms of concern about what he's doing," Newsom said. Bannon interrupted telling the governor "you loved all the oligarchs, in particular Elon, until they flipped."

Bannon went on to applaud some of the cuts Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is making, but expressed frustration over tax cuts for the wealthiest people in America and corporations.

"The upper bracket shouldn't get it, and even some of the corporations shouldn't get it if they're just going to do stock buybacks," Bannon said, to which Newsom later responded, "Tell your president that, Steve."

Former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, slammed Newsom for hosting Bannon as the podcast's third guest.

"I am in shock at the stupidity of inviting Steve Bannon on his podcast," Kinzinger wrote in a social media post on Wednesday. "Many of us on the right sacrificed careers to fight Bannon, and Newsom is trying to make a career and a presidential run by building him up."

Newsom's podcast draws criticism from within his party

The governor's podcast has only added to widespread speculation that he is looking at a 2028 run for president. Several Democrats have criticized Newsom out of the gate for hosting people like Bannon and Kirk - particularly when the governor broke with his party by declaring opposition to transgender athletes playing in women's sports.

"I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that," he said to Kirk. "It is an issue of fairness. It's deeply unfair. I'm not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you."

Democrats and LGBTQ+ organizations nationally has blasted Newsom for the comments, including state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.

"The Governor has had many courageous moments over the decades supporting LGBTQ people... He has taken significant political hits for doing so. I and so many will be forever grateful for that courage," Wiener said in a statement. "This is not one of those moments. Charlie Kirk is a vile bigot, and standing with him on this issue is profoundly disturbing."

ABC7 News insider Phil Matier said he suspects the governor is trying to appeal to more moderate, centrist voters who he would need support from in a national election.

"He wanted that quote to get out, he wanted that message out on his first podcast in order to launch it and in order to differentiate himself. So what we saw was indeed the Gavin Newsom 2025, 2026 going in. This is the new version," he said.