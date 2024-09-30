  • Watch Now

Monday, September 30, 2024 2:42PM
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law expanding IVF coverage in California
FRESNO, Calif. -- Coverage for In vitro fertilization, or IVF, will soon be expanded here in California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB729 Sunday.

The bill will require a large group health plan and disability insurance policies to provide coverage for infertility and fertility services, including IVF.

Newsom said in a statement, "We are proud to help every Californian make their own choices about the family they want."

The signing of this bill comes weeks after U.S. Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would guarantee access to in vitro fertilization nationwide.

The new law is expected to go into effect starting July 2025.

