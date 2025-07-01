24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs new bills aimed to fix California's housing crisis

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 6:47PM
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Thursday aimed at improving the state's housing crisis.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Monday aimed at improving the state's housing crisis.

The laws will be enacted as part of the state's budget, signed just hours before the fiscal year, which began on July 1.

The housing and infrastructure measures are designed to reduce development barriers while creating new tools to speed up production and reduce costs.

Republicans criticized the timing of the legislation, including last-minute changes and lack of transparency.

The laws, however, could jeopardize the state's California Environmental Quality Act, which requires governments to study the environmental impacts of new housing and infrastructure projects they approve.

