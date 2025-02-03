Government plans more plutonium at Livermore Lab for nuclear arsenal as advocacy groups push back

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- In a notice of intent posted earlier this month, the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration informing the public of their plan to increase the use, storage and transport of plutonium at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Plutonium is a key ingredient in the making of nuclear bombs, and the proposal is already receiving pushback from some in the community.

"What this really means is an exponential increase in the quantity of plutonium at the facility, which is of course highly radioactive," said Scott Yundt.

Yundt is the executive director of Tri Valley CAREs- an advocacy group that pushes for the elimination of nuclear weapons.

He says the expanded plutonium use is potentially dangerous- especially since it'll be transported on local freeways and housed at a lab so close to a major urban area.

"People are concerned about the potential health implications that may result from an accident or an intentional act. God forbid a terrorist attack or a disgruntled employee," Yundt said.

Massimiliano Fratoni is a nuclear engineering professor at UC Berkeley.

He says while having concerns is understandable, he's confident the lab will have taken every precaution.

"Plutonium is usually handled in isolation. It is typically in systems of three containment structures within which plutonium is handled," said Fratoni.

The federal government says evolving international security risks is a key reason for keeping the nuclear arsenal up to date.

In a statement sent to ABC7 News, the NNSA says the plan will allow them to be better able to fulfill current and future national security missions.

They go on to say that upgrading the security infrastructure of the plutonium facility will ensure that it remains safe for both the employees and the public.

Ahead of a planned environmental impact report, the Lawrence Livermore Lab will host a virtual public hearing Wednesday.

An event Yundt is encouraging everyone concerned to attend.

"It's crucial for the public to show they're paying attention and get out there and participate in the public comment period during this scoping period so that we have a robust draft document when it comes out that reflects the public's concern, "Yundt said.

Public weighs in

The public weighed in Wednesday evening on a plan to increase the use and storage of plutonium at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

There is obviously great concern in the community about the proposal for expanded use.

The National Nuclear Security Administration made its case during Wednesday night's meeting.

"We need to increase the scope because one: the U.S. nuclear stockpile is aging beyond their original design lifetime. And two: there are evolving international security concerns that we need to be ready to address," said Allen Chen from the NNSA Livermore Field Office.

This is going to be a lengthy process that is expected to stretch well into 2026.