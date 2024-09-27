'Grey's Anatomy,' ABC's longest running primetime medical drama, returns for season 21

"These crazy shocking moments have fantastic pay off." Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd from "Grey's Anatomy" say this upcoming season 21 of the long-running drama series is firing on all cylinders and has never been better.

"These crazy shocking moments have fantastic pay off." Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd from "Grey's Anatomy" say this upcoming season 21 of the long-running drama series is firing on all cylinders and has never been better.

"These crazy shocking moments have fantastic pay off." Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd from "Grey's Anatomy" say this upcoming season 21 of the long-running drama series is firing on all cylinders and has never been better.

"These crazy shocking moments have fantastic pay off." Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd from "Grey's Anatomy" say this upcoming season 21 of the long-running drama series is firing on all cylinders and has never been better.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- It's time to scrub in for another season of "Grey's Anatomy." ABC's longest running primetime medical drama returns for season 21. Our favorite TV doctors are picking up right where things left off last spring... and that means some of them may or may not have jobs!

"This season, it's messy and it's exciting," said Kim Raver.

"The season ended on a big cliffhanger, doctors with their jobs on the line, being fired," said Kevin McKidd. "So, the resolution of that is fun, exciting, fresh, entertaining and surprising."

"That is quintessential 'Grey's.' That's a springboard into season 21," said Raver. "A lot of laughter, a lot of tears, a lot of complication."

Complications like... one character slapping another across the face!

"This season is on fire. The show has never been better. It's firing on all cylinders," said McKidd.

Raver agrees: "It pulls you like one thread that leads into another thread all of these crazy shocking moments have fantastic pay off."

"Grey's Anatomy" returns Thursday nights on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC Station.