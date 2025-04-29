'Grey's Anatomy' actress Ellen Pompeo honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Not only did the hit medical drama series on ABC recently get picked up for its 22nd season, the award-winning actress and producer now has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo has a lot to celebrate!

Tuesday's unveiling ceremony was led by "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and actress Debbie Allen.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome actress Ellen Pompeo to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. "Honoring Ellen Pompeo with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of her remarkable talent, lasting impact in the entertainment industry, and her incredible dedication to Grey's Anatomy for more than 20 years."

Aside from playing Meredith Grey, she also serves as an executive producer for the hit show, which is currently on its 21st season.

In 2007, Pompeo has received a Golden Globe nomination for her role and was awarded the 2007 Screen Actors Guild Award for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Television Drama."