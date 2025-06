Groundbreaking for A's new ballpark at Las Vegas site

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

LAS VEGAS (KGO) -- The A's are breaking ground on their future home field in Las Vegas Monday morning.

A ceremony is happening on the Strip at the site of what used to be the Tropicana Hotel.

The A's wrapped up their final season in Oakland in September.

They're currently playing home games in Sacramento until the Las Vegas stadium is ready.

The ballpark is scheduled to open in 2028.