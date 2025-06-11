El Farolito claimed Sunday's trophy in an intense one-to-nil game against the Seacoast United Phantoms.

San Francisco's El Farolito Soccer Club wins Hank Steinbrecher Cup 2025, becomes top US amateur team

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The El Farolito Soccer Club returned home to San Francisco victorious with a win in New Hampshire winning the Hank Steinbrecher Cup 2025.

They claimed Sunday's trophy in an intense one-to-nil game against the Seacoast United Phantoms.

The win makes them the number one amateur team in the country.

The 20-man team is sponsored by the local El Farolito restaurant chain.

The team is made up of mostly Latin American immigrants or first-generation Americans.

On its Instagram page, it posted in Spanish, "Campeón de Campeones! Hank Steinbrecher Cup 2025!" which means "Champion of Champions! Hank Steinbrecher Cup 2025!" in English.

In winning the Hank Steinbrecher Cup, they've now gained all the highest achievements possible at this level.