Hannah Kobayashi, Maui woman who disappeared after landing at LAX, speaks out

LOS ANGELES -- A Hawaii woman who vanished late last year after landing in Los Angeles is speaking out about her disappearance.

Hannah Kobayashi made headlines in November 2024 when she went missing after flying from Maui to LAX. She was supposed to take a connecting flight to New York but missed her connection.

Police later said they believed she missed the connecting flight on purpose. She was ultimately found safe in Mexico.

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead in a parking lot near LAX after coming to L.A. to help find her.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.

In an Instagram story shared over the weekend, Hannah Kobayashi spoke about pain, loss and suffering, and thanked everyone who helped search for her.

She also told the San Francisco Gate she plans to share details on her disappearance soon, saying she wants to stand up against any hate that's been cast against her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.