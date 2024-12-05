Family responds to report Hannah Kobayashi may have been secretly married

LOS ANGELES -- The family of Hannah Kobayashi, a woman from Hawaii who vanished after landing in Los Angeles nearly a month ago, is responding to reports that she may have been involved in a secret marriage.

In a lengthy statement from their attorney, Kobayashi's family said in part:

"We want to stress that the family has not publicly announced any information regarding an alleged marriage because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify the legitimacy of this information. The family has not confirmed the authenticity of the images or the accuracy of the information provided about a possible secret marriage."

The family is continuing to investigate leads with help from an attorney and investigative team, the statement said.

"We would also like to confirm that we turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt," according to the statement.

The statement comes on the heels of a Los Angeles Magazine story that reports Kobayashi's mother found her daughter may have been secretly married and possibly involved in an immigration scheme.

Los Angeles police said earlier this week that Kobayashi walked freely into Mexico on Nov. 12, four days after landing at LAX. She was alone and there is no indication she was under duress or the victim of a crime, police said.

Kobayashi's family has been searching for her since they lost contact with her shortly before that day. She flew from Maui to LAX on Nov. 8 and was expected to take a connecting flight to New York but missed that connection. Aside from a few cryptic text messages they have not heard directly from her.

Police later said they believe she missed the connecting flight on purpose. She retrieved her luggage from LAX days later, used cash and her passport at Union Station to buy a bus ticket to the border before walking into Mexico.

Hannah's father, Ryan Kobayashi, was found dead last month in a parking lot near LAX. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be suicide.