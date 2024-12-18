Harlem Globetrotters coming to the Bay Area!

Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa joined us to talk about the Harlem Globetrotters in the Bay Area -- and showed us some tricks!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most famous basketball teams in the world is coming to the Bay Area -- the Harlem Globetrotters!

Next month, you can see them several times -- in the East Bay, the South Bay and the City.

Joey "Hot Rod" De La Rosa joined ABC7's "Midday Live" to talk about what sets the Globetrotters apart from NBA games, what people can expect and his unique connection to the team. And of course, he showed us some tricks!

