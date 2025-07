Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy from Milpitas

Police are looking for missing 9-year-old, Harshail Kumar, last seen Thursday on Montague Expressway, not far from the Great Mall.

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Milpitas police need your help finding a missing boy.

Harshail Kumar, 9, was last seen Thursday around 10 a.m. at the Edge Apartments on Montague Expressway, not far from the Great Mall.

He's 4-foot-5 with black hair.

Police said he was wearing a blue Minecraft shirt, black jeans, blue shoes and had a green backpack.

If you see Harshail, please call 911 or Milpitas Police Department at 408-586-2400 immediately.