FBI offering $10K reward to help locate missing Oakland woman, possible victim of human trafficking

"I know there is someone with a heart who can help me find my daughter."

The FBI is offering a reward to help locate, Heaven McGee from Oakland, who has been missing since January 2025.

The FBI is offering a reward to help locate, Heaven McGee from Oakland, who has been missing since January 2025.

The FBI is offering a reward to help locate, Heaven McGee from Oakland, who has been missing since January 2025.

The FBI is offering a reward to help locate, Heaven McGee from Oakland, who has been missing since January 2025.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The FBI is offering a reward to help locate a missing Oakland woman.

"Here is picture of my daughter. My only child. She disappeared out my life in January," says Tamisha, the mother of Heaven McGee.

For the past five months, Tamisha has been researching for her 21-year-old daughter. Heaven disappeared on January 17. She was last seen in Stockton three days later.

"She was in the Stockton area. It was a commercial corridor. I can give you that level of information. So, part of the reason that we are here with the ask today is we are here, we know someone in that area saw something," says Officer Bradley Sides, with the Oakland Police Department.

MORE: Woman describes being kidnapped, forced to work as cryptocurrency scammer abroad

The Oakland police is working the FBI on this case. On Wednesday, the FBI announced that Heaven is likely a victim of human trafficking.

"Based on the evidenced gathered in this case, we believe Heaven was being trafficked and is reason why she was in the Stockton area.

EXCLUSIVE: SF residents say this street has turned into 'Las Vegas Strip' with alleged sex workers

Multiple searches by OPD and the FBI have been conducted in the Stockton area, guided by cell phone data and other investigative leads. The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading Heaven's location.

"Human trafficking is a most brutal crime and preys on the most vulnerable. And isolates victims form those who care about them the most," explains Agent Virmani.

MORE: It would be 'very difficult' for missing 79-year-old San Mateo Co. woman to still be alive: sheriff

Law enforcement says even small tips can lead to big breakthroughs. And are asking for community help.

"We don't know everything. So, we are asking the community, whatever piece you have, that could be the missing piece to the puzzle that we need to bring Heaven home," says Officer Sides.

"I know there is someone with a heart who can help me find my daughter. She was a genuine person who would never leave her family," says mother.

An anonymous tip to the FBI can be made by phone or online.