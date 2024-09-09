Here are the nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- The Country Music Association has announced nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards.
Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations, while other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each.
Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secured three nominations.
The CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.
2024 CMA Awards Nominations
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - ShaboozeY - Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez
- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson - Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- "Watermelon Moonshine" - Lainey Wilson - Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- "White Horse" - Chris Stapleton - Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
- Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves - Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder
- Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs - Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
- Higher - Chris Stapleton - Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
- Leather - Cody Johnson - Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
- Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll - Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- "Burn It Down" - Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
- "Dirt Cheap" - Songwriter: Josh Phillips
- "I Had Some Help" - Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
- "The Painter" - Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- "White Horse" - Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)
- "Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) - Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins
- "I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) - Producer: Zach Bryan
- "Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) - Producer: Joey Moi
- "you look like you love me" - Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - Producer: Will Bundy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Tom Bukovac - Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle
- Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley - Guitar
- Charlie Worsham - Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- "Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson - Director: Dustin Haney
- "I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Director: Chris Villa
- "I'm Not Pretty" - Megan Moroney - Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney
- "The Painter" - Cody Johnson - Director: Dustin Haney
- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" - Lainey Wilson - Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Megan Moroney
- Shaboozey
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
Watch the 58th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
