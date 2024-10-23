Here's what to know about voting by mail in California

California now mails a ballot to all active registered voters. If you're choosing to vote by mail, here are instructions and info on how you can track it.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In the last presidential election, almost 87 percent of voters in California chose to vote by mail.

You should have already gotten your ballot as California now mails one to all active registered voters.

Fill out your ballot, then sign and seal the envelope.

The postage is pre-paid and there's no need to add any stamps.

You can return it to an election office, drop box, or polling place.

If you're mailing it, make sure it's postmarked no later than election day, November 5.

It can take up to a week to arrive and your vote will still count.

You can also track it online and find more voting by mail information on the Secretary of State's website.

