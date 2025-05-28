High density of smoke shops in East San Jose pushes plan for temporary moratorium

Elected officials are proposing a moratorium on new smoke shops in East San Jose, which has more smoke shops than anywhere else in Santa Clara County.

Elected officials are proposing a moratorium on new smoke shops in East San Jose, which has more smoke shops than anywhere else in Santa Clara County.

Elected officials are proposing a moratorium on new smoke shops in East San Jose, which has more smoke shops than anywhere else in Santa Clara County.

Elected officials are proposing a moratorium on new smoke shops in East San Jose, which has more smoke shops than anywhere else in Santa Clara County.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An assessment found that East San Jose has more smoke shops than anywhere else in Santa Clara County, causing a new push from elected officials to cut back.

San Jose City Councilmember Peter Ortiz is proposing a temporary moratorium to stop any more smoke shops from opening in the area.

"This is in response to Santa Clara County's Health Assessment, which found that there were more than twice - not just twice - more than twice of smoke shops located on the East Side," Ortiz said.

Ortiz said companies are targeting the community. The Latino Health Assessment said in 2023, the density of tobacco retailers in East San Jose was six per square mile.

MORE: Richmond proposes 45-day moratorium on smoke shops over regulatory concerns

"We need elected officials right who aren't just going to be rubber stamping and approving every single business," Ortiz said. "I've been in office for two and a half years and I've already denied two liquor stores from opening up in East Side San Jose; we have enough."

The county's Latino health assessment also confirmed that cancer is the leading cause of death for Latinos in the county.

Darcie Green was part of the steering committee. She's the Executive Director of Latinas Contra Cancer, which has worked for a more just healthcare system for over 20 years.

"This is the work we should be doing," Green said. "We should be assessing our health and our quality of life on a regular basis, and then making adjustments."

MORE: Major disparities in smoking rates based on ethnicity, income, sexual orientation: Surgeon general

Green said it's not a controversial step for a city to assess and then redesign itself.

"I'm a mother of a third grade 8-year-old in the neighborhood, we deserve the breathing room to reimagine East San Jose when we need to," Green said.

Ortiz will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the moratorium. Immediately after, he'll propose it to the city council rules committee.

If passed with council support, the moratorium could be in place for six months to a year.