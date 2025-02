All lanes of eastbound Hwy 24 in Oakland closed due to police activity

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes of Eastbound Highway 24 in Oakland are closed due to police activity.

SKY7 was over the scene on Tuesday where authorities are seen collecting evidence.

This is happening east between Claremont Ave and Telegraph Ave and Broadway. It is backed up to I-580 and I-980.

It's unknown when lanes will reopen.

You can track the latest traffic conditions here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.