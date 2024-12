Car fire in Caldecott Tunnel blocks EB lanes of Hwy 24

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 24 have been blocked Monday morning due to a car fire inside the Caldecott Tunnel, the CHP says.

The fire happened inside the right bore.

There is no estimated time for reopening, so drivers should expect delays.

