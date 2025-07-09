How climate change is contributing to flash flood events across the country

While climate change is not solely responsible for causing the recent flash floods across the country, here's how it does influence these events and their impact.

Over the past week, there have been several deadly flash floods across the country, in central Texas, New Mexico, and the Carolinas. Most notably, the flash floods in central Texas and New Mexico were triggered by slow-moving thunderstorms that dumped heavy rain, which led to rushing rivers that went well out of their banks. And while climate change is not solely responsible for causing these flash floods, climate change does influence these events and their impact.

The main concept to understand is this: a warmer atmosphere can hold more water vapor. And water vapor is one of the building blocks for showers and storms. The more water vapor in a storm, the heavier the resulting rainfall can be.

In fact, Climate Central found that a one-degree rise in air temperature correlates to a 4% increase in water vapor content in a cloud. This means cities and towns within the path of these storms could receive more rainfall than the land is accustomed to or could hold.

Furthermore, a study from Climate Central found that San Antonio has seen a 6% increase in rainfall intensity produced by showers and storms that develop over the region.

While that might not seem like much, for a region like theirs that is prone to flash flooding, possibly extreme, deadly flash floods, that small increase is the difference between a heavy rain event and a dangerous flash flood.

