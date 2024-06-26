How SFUSD will decide what schools to close in 2025 as families push back amid financial crisis

A list of San Francisco schools recommended for closure in 2025 will come in the fall from independent third-party researchers who will calculate composite scores of schools.

A list of San Francisco schools recommended for closure in 2025 will come in the fall from independent third-party researchers who will calculate composite scores of schools.

A list of San Francisco schools recommended for closure in 2025 will come in the fall from independent third-party researchers who will calculate composite scores of schools.

A list of San Francisco schools recommended for closure in 2025 will come in the fall from independent third-party researchers who will calculate composite scores of schools.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Unified School District is in a dire financial position as $26 million worth of staff reductions and eliminating vacancies will happen this coming year. Then school closures are set to happen the following school year.

Tuesday night students and families packed the board meeting ready to fight for their schools' future.

One by one parents, students, and concerned citizens in San Francisco took to the microphone to tell those leading the San Francisco Unified School District that they are concerned about school closures and the decision on what schools to close or combine.

"For me there is no immersion, it's either closing or closing. They're just using the word immersion to cover closings," said Ana Avilez who has kids in the district.

MORE: SFUSD proposes most expensive bond measure ever amid district's financial crisis

"This is a city where there is boom and there is bust, and we also have to be prepared for the boom." said Brandee Marckmann who has a child in the district.

SFUSD says that since the start of the 2017 school year there has been a 4,000 student decline in San Francisco, meaning much less funding, and meaning changes must be made. San Francisco Unified Superintendent Matt Wayne says this is a problem that isn't limited to San Francisco.

"San Francisco, the Bay Area, California is facing a declining population, fewer kindergarten births, we have less students," said Wayne.

There have also been concerns amongst many about possible mismanaged funds within the district.

MORE: SFUSD officials under pressure from state amid ongoing budget crisis

The School Board has not yet released a list of schools recommended for closure in 2025, saying that will come in the fall, likely September. Independent third-party researchers will make that list by calculating composite scores of schools based on 50% equity, 25% excellence, and 25% effective use of resources.

"If the recommendations are more significantly impacting our African American, Latino students. Whatever qualifying language around that, well we can do this or can't do that. I get a sense that from this board that will not be acceptable," said Wayne.

Wayne saying that changes would then be made. Still though, many students from June Jordan School for Equity showed up at Tuesday's meeting along with parents from Jose Ortega Elementary School.

"Are they concerned about that school closing?" asked ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone.

"Yes, all small schools are concerned about closure right now," said Vanessa Marrero of Parents and Public Schools of San Francisco.

"We've been told that we might close alright, we've been told the language program might move, we've been told we could become 100 percent immersion and it's creating this anxiety among parents. A lot of parents are already saying might as well just leave San Francisco," said Rajni Banthia who has a 2nd grader at Jose Ortega Elementary School.

For parents right now though, a waiting game for the list of schools that could close or move certain programs elsewhere.