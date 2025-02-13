How Trump's immigration crackdown is affecting farming communities across California

Immigration enforcement is impacting many rural cities across California, especially the farming communities.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, President Donald Trump has acted on his campaign promise to increase deportations

ABC's Kayna Whitworth spoke with dairy farmers in Tulare County and a farm workers rights group in Kern County to hear their thoughts on the immigration crackdown and how they are serving their communities.

The idea of cutting off all illegal crossings is popular with some Americans, but other groups urge a cautious approach on enforcing the law against groups of undocumented workers who are already here. In California, roughly half of all farm workers are undocumented immigrants.

Tulare County is one of the largest dairy producers in the country and they are impacted in a unique way because they rely heavily on migrant workers.

At one dairy farm in Tulare County, farmer Peter de Jong told Whitworth he supports Trump's immigration crackdown. However, they are highlighting the concerns that they have and that their workers are bringing to them because there is fear among these communities.

"There's just them feeling and reading about it, hearing it on the radio and then asking us about it," said de Jong.

He reiterated that his workers are going into work, but de Jong, along with other farmers, highlighted an issue surrounding the H2-A visa.

The H2-A visa allows foreign nationals to temporarily work in the U.S. in agricultural jobs, like picking fruit or vegetables.

De Jong said he's hopeful for systemic reforms because his farm relies heavily on migrant labor and he would like to see a pathway to keep them here in this country legally.

"We have encouraged them to apply for green cards and go through the process, but it's a very slow process," de Jong said. "It's expensive, too."

If they work year-round in dairy, animal husbandry or meat-packing, they can't apply for that visa.

Farmers are reaching out to their local congressmen and hoping the Trump administration listens and creates change for their workers.

Farm workers rights groups are sounding the alarm about misinformation, saying it is scaring their employees.

They have not seen an ICE raid in a field in the Central Valley under the Trump administration, yet people are staying home from work because they are scared.

The rights groups say they are receiving 20 to 30 calls everyday from people that are worried, proving once again it's the misinformation that instills fear.

These unfounded rumors that ICE is in the communities is impacting the employers, even though ICE raids are not happening yet in the Central Valley.

The employers are being impacted in Kern County where some workers are not showing up for work due to fear of ICE going to the work sites.

The rights groups are suggesting for farm workers to continue showing up for work.

"The fear that we're feeling in our community is mostly from false information and we feel like people are taking advantage or playing with our emotions and feelings," they said. "This situation is political and we shouldn't be victims."

