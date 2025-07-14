Hulu presents official trailer: 'Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball'

The official trailer just dropped! Gumball is back July 28 on Hulu with even more mayhem, laughs and wonderfully weird moments.

LOS ANGELES -- Welcome back to Elmore - it's weirder than ever.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball," the highly anticipated continuation of the beloved and award-winning "The Amazing World of Gumball."

Packed with surreal humor, wild twists and familiar faces, the new series promises even more outrageous adventures in the town of Elmore, where reality takes a backseat to chaos.

Blending 2D, 3D, CGI, puppetry-and live-action, this quarter-hour animated comedy amps up the absurdity as Gumball tackles everything from fast-food villains to AI love interests.

Watch the official trailer in the player above.

Fans can get an exclusive first look at the show during its San Diego Comic-Con debut on Saturday, July 26, which features the creative team and cast members.

"The Amazing World of Gumball" launches Monday, July 28, exclusively on Hulu.

