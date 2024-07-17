'UnPrisoned' season 2 a blend of humor, heart and hard truths; Stars hit the red carpet in NYC

MIDTOWN -- "UnPrisoned" is a series that follows a family dealing with someone just being released from prison. But it tells their story with a bit of a comedic twist.

The series has emerged as a powerful voice for authenticity and healing and season one became Hulu's most-watched original scripted series when it premiered.

On Tuesday night, the stars came out for the red carpet premiere in Midtown for season 2 of the Hulu series.

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are back this year and they have a special guest helping them heal their family.

John Stamos is part of the cast this season, who talked to Joelle Garguilo about being asked to join the show:

Washington plays a messy but perfectionist therapist whose life is turned upside down when her father gets out of prison after 17 years behind bars.

It's a raw look at what it is like to love and live with someone who is formally incarcerated. And in season two -- they go even deeper.

The show just gets it right -- likely because it is based on the creator's life.

New episodes of "UnPrisoned" will be available Wednesday on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and ABC OTV stations.