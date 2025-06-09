24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Hundreds of protesters rally against ICE raids in San Francisco

Monday, June 9, 2025 3:48AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Immigration Service building in San Francisco Sunday to rally against ICE raids and deportations happening across California and the U.S.

SFPD officers in riot gear were seen trying to disperse the crowds.

The move comes as a response to demonstrations in Los Angeles as protesters took to the downtown area, blocking off a major freeway and setting Waymo vehicles on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to control the crowd.

