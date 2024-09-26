Delta and more have sent passengers updates on flights impacted by the storm.

Hurricane Helene prompts airlines to issue travel alerts: Here's what you need to know

Forecasters lower expected intensity of Hurricane Helene to a Category 3 storm, instead of a Category 4.

Forecasters lower expected intensity of Hurricane Helene to a Category 3 storm, instead of a Category 4.

Forecasters lower expected intensity of Hurricane Helene to a Category 3 storm, instead of a Category 4.

Forecasters lower expected intensity of Hurricane Helene to a Category 3 storm, instead of a Category 4.

TAMPA -- Helene, which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning, has prompted airlines with routes in the region to take preventative measures and alert travelers of potential impacts to itineraries.

"Helene is expected to rapidly intensify and grow in size over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said in an announcement Wednesday. "There is danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend."

RELATED: Eagles fans travel to Florida before Hurricane Helene makes landfall

While all airlines are required to offer a full refund to customers if a flight is canceled or significantly delayed due to reasons within the airline's control, per the Department of Transportation, that rule does not encompass weather-related delays or cancellations.

Airlines prepare for Hurricane Helene, issue travel advisories

American Airlines

American issued a travel alert for the Gulf of Mexico that affects 23 airports, with 16 of those in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota.

For passengers who bought tickets of any fare class before September 23 for travel between Sept. 24-27, the change fee will be waived.

Changes must be booked by September 27, and travel must be for the same travel origin and destination.

Delta Air Lines

The Atlanta-based carrier shared a weather advisory for Tropical Storm Helene due to forecasted path, explaining that "travel may be impacted to/from/through" 17 destinations.

"Check flight status frequently for up-to-the-minute information about your flight plans, or get updates sent directly to your mobile device or by email with One-Time Notification," the airline stated.

As of time of publication, the advisory covers 11 airports in Florida, including Jacksonville, Sarasota and Tampa, as well as select airports in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Mexico and Cuba.

Travelers scheduled to fly through one of the listed airports from September 25 through 27 can rebook tickets by Monday, September 30.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue has issued a travel alert for six Florida airports -- including Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa -- as well as Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia and Charleston, South Carolina.

The airline will waive change, cancel fees, and fare differences for customers with travel on September 26-27. Flights can be rebooked by Wednesday, October 2.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines issued the travel advisory "based on the forecasted weather conditions" where the carrier's "scheduled service may be disrupted."

It lists eight Florida airports, including Orlando, Sarasota, and Tampa, from September 25-27, and two international airports, Cancun and Havana.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline listed eight airports in Florida, plus one in Cuba and three more in Mexico, that would be impacted.

Passengers who purchased a plane ticket before Monday, September 23, for travel on Tuesday through Friday, September 24-27, to, from, or through any of the affected airports can rebook without a change fee for travel through Friday, October 4.

Tampa International Airport

The Tampa International Airport will close at 2 a.m. Thursday ahead of Hurricane Helene, officials said.

Airport officials expect to reopen Friday.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is also closing on Thursday and plans to reopen Friday.

Frontier Airlines

The budget carrier issued a travel alert for passengers traveling in or out of six Florida airports on both Thursday and Friday, September 26-27.