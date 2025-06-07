Dozens protest recent ICE activity, detainments in San Jose: 'Agents of terror and intimidation'

After a busy few weeks of ICE activity in San Jose, a group of advocates spoke out against detainments and deportations in the city on Friday.

After a busy few weeks of ICE activity in San Jose, a group of advocates spoke out against detainments and deportations in the city on Friday.

After a busy few weeks of ICE activity in San Jose, a group of advocates spoke out against detainments and deportations in the city on Friday.

After a busy few weeks of ICE activity in San Jose, a group of advocates spoke out against detainments and deportations in the city on Friday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- After a busy few weeks of ICE activity in San Jose, a group of advocates spoke out against detainments and deportations in the city.

On Friday, they marched to an ICE field office to demand change to what they believe are terror tactics. Outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement monitoring office in San Jose, they had a loud and clear message: "Shut down ICE!"

The Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network said arrests were made inside the offices Wednesday. It's just one of multiple days of confirmed ICE activity this week in San Jose, with people detained.

"The immigrants that are being targeted are immigrants who are vulnerable," said Silicon Valley Immigration Committee's Uriel Magadeleno. "They are actively seeking people who have been here for less than two years, people who can have expedited deportation. Shame!"

MORE: 15 people, including a 3 year-old, detained by ICE in San Francisco, advocates say

The group marched by locations where our cameras captured ICE activity first-hand this week. This includes the parking lots of Mountain Mikes Pizza, Jack in the Box and Chavez Market along Blossom Hill Road.

Immigration attorney Sylvia Rodezno said there were arrests made inside offices typically used for case review check-ins and monitoring.

"They asked me to stay back and that's when the ICE officer said they were taking my client into custody," Rodezno said. "This hasn't happened too often when people are told they are going to come into their ISAP appointment, not an ICE check-in. This is ISAP."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told us those arrested had executable final orders of removal, adding, "if you are in the country illegally and a judge has ordered you to be removed, that's exactly what will happen."

MORE: Immigration authorities carry out enforcement activity across Los Angeles amid crowds of protesters

Among the group marching were San Jose city councilmembers, who doubled down on the support for the immigrant community by announcing a proposal for new funding in the City of San Jose.

Councilmember Peter Ortiz' proposal requests $1 million more to be used for the Rapid Response Network, legal defense and other assistance to the community.

"It's the city's job to make sure that the people of San Jose are safe," Ortiz said.

"These ICE agents in our community, they aren't agents of the law. They are agents of terror and intimidation," said Silicon Valley Rising's Joao Paola Connelly. "But their oppression, breeds our descent. Their oppression will breed our resistance."

It's a community built by immigrants, who this group said they will continue to support and stand behind.