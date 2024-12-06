On the ice with the voice of Riley from 'Inside Out 2,' now in new series on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- "Inside Out 2" was a box office hit, and good news! We'll be seeing more of Riley and her core emotions.

In the movies, Riley is a hockey star so we got on the ice with Kensington Tallman, the voice of Riley, to learn more about Pixar's new limited series "Dream Productions."

"I actually got to work on 'Dream' and 'Inside Out 2' simultaneously, so I was going back and forth between the two," she said. "I think what makes 'Dream Productions' really special and unique is that it's a mockumentary, and that's something new and very different for Pixar. But the heart and the humor and the story is still very, very much distinctly Pixar."

"Dream Productions" introduces the world to some characters, voiced by Maya Rudolph, Richard Ayoade and Paula Pell.

Tallman said Riley represents what lots of teens go through, but what makes her so great is that we can all relate.

"During the pandemic, I was experiencing extreme anxiety, and I was just going through my own mental health challenges and simultaneously, I was recording," Tallman said. "She just gave me this sense of peace, and this sense of belonging to know that I wasn't alone and to know that this is life!"

You can stream "Dream Productions" on Disney+ on December 11.

