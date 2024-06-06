These Iconic '80s Stars Reunite for 'The Brat Pack' Documentary

A new documentary from Andrew McCarthy and Hulu explores stars from the '80s and their time together as "The Brat Pack".

LOS ANGELES -- In the 1980s, a group of popular young actors in Hollywood became known as "The Brat Pack." Now, three decades later, they're reuniting to tell their story in the new Hulu documentary, "Brats."

"Brat Pack" member Andrew McCarthy directs the documentary, which includes his conversations with fellow members Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and others.

"It seems silly, it's just a term, just 'The Brat Pack,' I mean who cares? It means nothing. And yet it did affect our lives. It affected our careers, it affected the way we were perceived in the public," McCarthy said.

"I'm part of this iconic and iconically (sic) affectionate group that represents... this moment for a whole generation. So in that way, the Brat Pack is this extraordinary blessing."

"Brats" releases June 13th only on Hulu.

