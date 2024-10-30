Heist Halted: International crew nabbed for bank robberies across California

Many of the suspects are said to have used multiple identities, have prior criminal histories, and warrants out of their arrest.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A band of international outlaws hit Valley ATMs and other money machines across the state to steal millions of dollars.

Disguised in construction vests and medical masks, the group allegedly cased buildings holding ATMs to coordinate their plan of attack.

The FBI began investigating the group in May after an attempt at an ATM in Merced that matched similar cases in the Sacramento area.

The costumes and tactics stood out to investigators, including spray painting security cameras, signal blockers, and blow torches.

The FBI alleges the group took a divide-and-conquer approach to access an ATM in a Modesto business.

Several members of the group entered a next-door Pet Spa.

While some distracted employees, others tested the material of the wall.

Outside, members dressed in construction vests spray painted security cameras.

After hours, the posse returned, cutting through the wall of the Pet Spa to get to the ATM before breaking into the money machine with a blow torch.

Similar tactics were used in the Fresno area.

Five locations were targeted across Fresno and Clovis between May and September.

The group succeeded at three of the locations.

At two Fresno locations, they made off with about $100,000. In Clovis, at least $300,000.

As the FBI investigated, three cars kept popping up in surveillance video from targeted ATMs.

At least one car was stolen and part of an underground rental car operation.

That operation was tied back to a club promoter in Hollywood.

After searching his phone, the FBI found out there was an AirTag in the car, which they traced to a Turlock Airbnb.

Through the AirTag, Airbnb reviews, and social media posts, the FBI was able to trace the group's movement up and down the West Coast.

At one point, they even used a money app to identify one of the suspects by attempting a transaction.

Eventually, they were able to compile a suspect list of 10 people.

Only nine people, said to be mostly Chilean nationals, have been identified are now all charged for various parts of the operation.

Many of the suspects are said to have used multiple identities, have prior criminal histories, and have other warrants out of their arrest.

One could be facing extradition back to Chile for a 2015 theft case where someone died.

According to the LA Times, the group was able to make off with $2.5 million through their heist scheme.

