Trump news: President-elect suggests US should own and control Greenland

President-elect Donald Trump is again floating his interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland, prompting the leader of the island territory to clarify that it is not for sale.

President-elect Donald Trump is again floating his interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland, prompting the leader of the island territory to clarify that it is not for sale.

President-elect Donald Trump is again floating his interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland, prompting the leader of the island territory to clarify that it is not for sale.

President-elect Donald Trump is again floating his interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland, prompting the leader of the island territory to clarify that it is not for sale.

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump is again floating his interest in U.S. ownership of Greenland, prompting the leader of the island territory to clarify that it is not for sale.

Trump on Sunday, in announcing his selection of PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to serve as his ambassador to Denmark, wrote that American ownership of the island was an "absolute necessity."

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity. Ken will do a wonderful job in representing the interests of the United States," Trump wrote in a statement.

Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede flatly rejected the idea, posting a statement on Facebook, that according to translation says: "Greenland is ours We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our year-long struggle for freedom. However, we must continue to be open to cooperation and trade with the whole world, especially with our neighbours."

Trump similarly expressed an interest in trying to purchase Greenland during his first administration.

Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, which has sovereignty over the self-governing island, at the time pushed back that the idea was "absurd."

Frederiksen was reelected in 2022. The Danish prime minister's office, in a statement to ABC News, said the "Danish Government is looking forward to welcoming the new American ambassador. And the Government is looking forward to working with the new administration."

SEE ALSO: Democratic Sen. John Fetterman: 'I'm not rooting against' Trump

"In a complex security political situation as the one we currently experience, transatlantic cooperation is crucial," the office said. "As far as statements about Greenland, the Prime Minister's Office has no comments other than reference to what was stated by the Premier of Greenland about Greenland not being for sale, but open for cooperation."

The first Trump administration gave Greenland $12 million for economic development, part of which was to help develop energy and natural resources. The U.S. also opened a consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades during Trump's previous presidency.

The U.S. also operates Pituffik Space Base, the Defense Department's northernmost base, on Greenland's coast.

Greenland is rich in valuable minerals, including rare earth metals, precious metals, precious stones, coal, graphite, and uranium, but its geography and climate makes commercially viable mining challenging, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Association. Its rare earth resources would rank in the top five worldwide if developed, the ITA reported.

Previous Trump administration officials pointed to Greenland, the world's largest island, as a key interest as China and Russia ramped up activity in the Arctic.

Howery, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Sweden during the first Trump administration, said he was "humbled" by Trump tapping him to be the top U.S. diplomat in Greenland.

"Representing our great nation abroad is a profound responsibility. I know first-hand the power of diplomacy to advance American interests and strengthen alliances, and I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Europe to promote the President's agenda," Howery said in a statement posted to social media.

Howery's statement did not address suggestion that American ownership of Greenland was an "absolute necessity."

"I look forward to working with the dedicated teams at U.S. Embassy Copenhagen and U.S. Consulate Nuuk in Greenland to deepen the bonds between our countries," Howery said.