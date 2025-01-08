DOJ plans to release part of Special Counsel Jack Smith report on Trump despite Judge Cannon order

Lawyers for the Trump's co-defendants had sought to block the report's release.

Lawyers for the Trump's co-defendants had sought to block the report's release.

Lawyers for the Trump's co-defendants had sought to block the report's release.

Lawyers for the Trump's co-defendants had sought to block the report's release.

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland plans to release a portion of Special Counsel Jack Smith's report related to Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, despite Judge Cannon's order Tuesday, according to a filing this morning.

"The Attorney General intends to release Volume One to Congress and the public consistent with 28 C.F.R. 600.9(c) and in furtherance of the public interest in informing a co-equal branch and the public regarding this significant matter," the filing from prosecutors said.

The report could be released as early as Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Garland does not intend to publicly release the report related to the classified documents case at this point, according to the filing, though the volume will be available to the ranking members and chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary committees.

"But to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Nauta and De Oliveira, the Attorney General has determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that he will not publicly release Volume Two so long as defendants' criminal proceedings remain pending," the filing said.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.