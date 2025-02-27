24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Jackknifed big rig crash on SB 101 near SFO causes fuel spill, traffic delays and Caltrain alert

Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:06PM
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-vehicle crash on Southbound 101 near SFO involving a jackknifed big rig has caused a fuel spill and big backups Thursday morning.

The CHP says that the crash happened on the Peninsula just before the South San Francisco exit. It resulted in 160 gallons of fuel being spilled, which has shut down all the right lanes.

The jackknifed big rig hit a Caltrain fence, which was knocked down onto the tracks. This has shut down service between the San Francisco and San Bruno stations due to a power outage. BART says it will honor Caltrain tickets.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

