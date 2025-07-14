Jacob Misiorowski brushes off criticism of All-Star selection

ATLANTA --Milwaukee Brewersrookie right-handerJacob Misiorowski, whose inclusion on the National League All-Star rostercreated a stir, said Monday that he wasn't offended by the criticism over his selection.

"They're not upset with me," Misiorowski said, adding that he is as surprised as anyone to find himself in Atlanta for Tuesday night's game.

"The last five weeks have been insane," he said. "I thought the All-Star break would be a chance to sit down and reflect. Now we're here."

Misiorowski has pitched in only five games, a record low for an All-Star, creating a debate between those who say the game is for the most deserving players and those who say the game is for the fans.

The 23-year-old made waves when he threw a 100.5 mph fastball for his first pitch in the big leagues. Oh, and for good measure, he opened that debut June 12 againstSt. Louisby throwing five no-hit innings before leaving with cramping in the Brewers' 6-0 win.

The 6-foot-7 rookie is 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA and has 33 strikeouts and only 12 hits allowed in 25 innings. It's an impressive debut, but some players still believe the right-hander hasn't been in the game long enough to merit All-Star consideration over more established players.

Philadelphia'sTrea Turner was outspoken in his criticism of the decision to add Misiorowski to the team when Phillies left-handerCristopher Sánchez, who is 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA, didn't make the team. The Phillies also lobbied for left-hander Ranger Suarez(7-3, 1.94).

"What a joke," Turner told reporters.

Turner's teammate, All-Star Kyle Schwarber, said Monday that the attempt by Phillies players to speak up for Sánchez and Suarez "was not an attack at Misiorowski by any means. It's an honor for him that he's here, and it should be an honor for him. It's not his fault that he's only pitched five games and he got named."

Schwarber said Misiorowski could be an All-Star "every year that he pitches. It's just more of the fact of our guys were having some really good years and some pretty good every-day starts and numbers. You want them to feel like they're going to get represented the way that they should be."

Schwarber added that he would likely talk to Misiorowski during All-Star week and would tell him "he's doing a great job at what he's doing, and he's going to be a perennial All-Star for years to come."

National League All-Star manager Dave Roberts said including Misiorowski on his team was "an easy answer."

"If it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I'm all about it," Roberts said before Monday's Home Run Derby.

"I think for me, kind of my North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game's best players," the Los Angeles Dodgers manager said before also addressing the other side of the argument by adding, "It's about the fans and what the fans want to see."

Roberts said he plans to bring Misiorowski into the game as early as the fifth inning. "And it's going to be electric," Roberts said. "So the fans, the media, you're going to love it."

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, 37, is on his 11th All-Star roster, this time as a legend pick by commissioner Rob Manfred. When asked about the conflicting opinions about Misiorowski, Kershaw said, "I don't think it's conflicting. I think everybody wants the best players here."

San Francisco Giantsright-hander Robbie Ray, 33, said Misiorowski has "an electric arm. He's a special talent, and I'm excited to watch him pitch."

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, who is serving on Roberts' staff and has experience selecting an All-Star roster, said there's room for a player as inexperienced as Misiorowski to find a spot in Tuesday night's showcase.

"You know what? It's an exhibition game," Snitker said. "He's another great talent. ... There are some guys that are very deserving. It is what it is."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]