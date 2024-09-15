Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell attacks guitarist during Boston show | Video

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell appeared to throw a punch when starting a fight with guitarist Dave Navarro at a tour stop in Boston Friday.

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell appeared to throw a punch when starting a fight with guitarist Dave Navarro at a tour stop in Boston Friday.

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell appeared to throw a punch when starting a fight with guitarist Dave Navarro at a tour stop in Boston Friday.

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell appeared to throw a punch when starting a fight with guitarist Dave Navarro at a tour stop in Boston Friday.

BOSTON -- A Jane's Addiction concert in Boston on Friday ended rather abruptly after frontman Perry Farrell squared up to guitarist Dave Navarro, with crew members stepping in to drag him away.

Footage posted on X by concertgoer Richard Whitaker shows Farrell singing, but then appearing agitated before he walks over to Navarro, shoves him, and then launches a confrontation with the guitarist. Navarro appears to try to hold Farrell back before members of the stage crew rush out and wrestle Farrell off the stage.

The incident took place during Jane's Addiction's first tour in 14 years with the band's original lineup.

SEE ALSO: Panera Bread brawl: 'Hero' employee hits attacker with pan during fight at CO restaurant | Video

The band had not yet commented on the incident by Saturday afternoon.

Among those responding to Richard's X post was the lead singer of another recently reformed rock band of the 90s, Liam Gallagher of Oasis, who wrote: "There (sic) attitude stinks."