Historic baseball field featured in 'A League of Their Own' burns down in California

ONTARIO, Calif. -- A historic baseball field that has been used in several films burned down in Ontario, California overnight.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Jay Littleton Ball Park. Responding firefighters encountered massive flames coming from the stadium and dugout, but little could be done to save it.

The historic baseball field was built in the 1930s with a wooden frame grandstand. It was featured in several Hollywood productions, including the 1992 film "A League of Their Own," starring Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Geena Davis.

It's owned by the city and operated by the public works agency. It was designated a historic landmark back in 2003.

It's been renovated several times, but officials said there was still likely a lot of old wood in the structure, which is dry and burns quickly.

Given its history, community members were heartbroken about the loss of the baseball field.

"This ball park has been the heart of Ontario; it's a historical ball park, place to play for our kids," said Aaron Matthiesen, president of the Ontario Eastern Little League. "Unfortunately, we're not going to be able to get a chance to play in it anymore."

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how the fire started, but arson investigators were combing through the burnt remains Friday morning.